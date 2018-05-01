 Download Davido Assurance Video (Chioma My Lover) — Nigeria Today
Download Davido Assurance Video (Chioma My Lover)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Video | 0 comments

Download Davido Assurance Video..,  Davido World Music boss, Davido releases the video to his latest single titled “Assurance”, produced by Speroach Beatz. Consequently, ‘Assurance‘ was dedicated to Davido’s girlfriend Chioma Avril. In addition, it comes after remix of his song ‘FIA‘ featuring Stefflon Don and appearance on DMW’s collaborative song ‘AJE‘ featuring Peruzzi, Yonda and […]

The post Download Davido Assurance Video (Chioma My Lover) appeared first on Ngyab.

