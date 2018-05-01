Dozens killed in Adamawa multiple Bomb Blast — Nigeria Today

Dozens killed in Adamawa multiple Bomb Blast
Suicide bombers detonated explosives at a mosque and a market in Mubi killing dozens of people Tuesday , residents said
We have evacuated dozens of dead and injured people to the hospital and the rescue operation is still ongoing,” local volunteer Habu Saleh told AFP.
Details Later
