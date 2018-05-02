 Drama as Angry Man Strips Inside Lagos Airport To Demand A Refund From Airpeace After Missing His Flight (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Drama as Angry Man Strips Inside Lagos Airport To Demand A Refund From Airpeace After Missing His Flight (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A video has shown the moment a man stripped half-unclad inside the Lagos airport after he missed his flight. Local reports show that the man had missed his Air Peace flight from Lagos to Abuja and was so devastated by the development that he asked for a refund of his money. When he was refused […]

