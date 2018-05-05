Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General – The Star, Kenya
Drama as section of KNUT members sworn in Hesbon Otieno as Secretary-General
There was drama at KNUT headquarters in Nairobi after a group of union members forcibly sworn in Hesbon Otieno as the Secretary-General. The group, who are members of the union's National Executive Council, dramatically swore in Otieno in full glare of …
KNUT officials storm union headquarters, demand removal of Sossion
