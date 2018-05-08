Drive.ai is bringing free on-demand self-driving car rides to Frisco, Texas — Nigeria Today

Drive.ai is bringing free on-demand self-driving car rides to Frisco, Texas

Beginning in July, Drive.ai and the Frisco Transportation Management Association (TMA) will offer more than 10,000 people rides in self-driving vehicles. The best part? They’ll be free.

