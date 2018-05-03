Driving Instructor at AA Rescue Limited - Akwa-Ibom — Nigeria Today

Driving Instructor at AA Rescue Limited – Akwa-Ibom
AA Rescue Limited, is recruiting to fill the position of: Driving Instructor. The position is located in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess OND/HND/BSc in any field, with at least 5 years work experience.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!