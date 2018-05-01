Drug Abuse: FG Bans Import, Production Of Codeine Syrup — Nigeria Today

Drug Abuse: FG Bans Import, Production Of Codeine Syrup

The Federal Ministry of Health has banned the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations to check substance abuse among Nigerians. The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made the decision known in a statement issued by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, in Abuja on […]

