Drug abusers give reasons for addiction — Nigeria Today

Drug abusers give reasons for addiction

Some drug abusers in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, says depression, financial instability and peer pressure were some of the reasons for their addiction to some substances . Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), respondents who cut across various age groups argued that the pressure to make ends meet caused their drug abuse. The younger respondents stated that they took to the habit due to increased peer pressure, adding that it increased their level of acceptance by helping them blend into desired societal groups.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

