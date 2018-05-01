DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix - Realscreen — Nigeria Today

DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix – Realscreen
Realscreen
DSP builds “Project Interior” for BBC, Netflix
Realscreen
Digital streaming giant Netflix and British pubcaster BBC2 have commissioned Endemol Shine UK's Darlow Smithson Productions (DSP) to develop an interior design competition format. Project Interior (w/t; 8 x 60 minutes) will feature 10 budding designers …
