Dubai Adds 200MW Solar Energy, Increasing Clean Energy Share To 4% of Installed Capacity — Nigeria Today

Dubai Adds 200MW Solar Energy, Increasing Clean Energy Share To 4% of Installed Capacity

May 8, 2018

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the 200 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing the third phase using the Independent […]

