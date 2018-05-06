Dubai utility inaugurates solar park - Arab News — Nigeria Today

Dubai utility inaugurates solar park – Arab News
Dubai utility inaugurates solar park
Dubai has inaugurated the 200 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 800MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing the third phase using the Independent Power Producer (IPP …
