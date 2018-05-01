 Dud Cheque: Court Remands Bizman In Prison — Nigeria Today
Dud Cheque: Court Remands Bizman In Prison

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has remanded a Sokoto-based businessman, Abdulkadir Dan Ute, in prison over alleged issuance of dud cheque worth N6million to KAM Industries Nigeria Limited contrary to Section 1(a)(b) of dishonoured cheque offences law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. It was gathered that Dan Ute, 66 year-old, of […]

