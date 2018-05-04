 Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Port Harcourt first son “Duncan Mighty” after a long break returns with a joint effort with Star Boy Entertainment front man “Wizkid“. This one is titled “Fake Love“, produced by Killertunes. The song was mixed and mastered by STG. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.