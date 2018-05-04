Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today

Duncan Mighty X Wizkid – Fake Love
Port Harcourt first son “Duncan Mighty” after a long break returns with a joint effort with Star Boy Entertainment front man “Wizkid“. This one is titled “Fake Love“, produced by Killertunes. The song was mixed and mastered by STG. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!