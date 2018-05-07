Eagles ready for World Cup – Balogun - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Eagles ready for World Cup – Balogun – The Punch
Eagles ready for World Cup – Balogun
Nigeria defender Leon Balogun says it is crucial his fellow Super Eagles team-mates stay injury-free ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Nigeria, the first side from Africa to seal a spot in Russia, have been drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and …
Balogun: Fitness key for Nigeria's hope
