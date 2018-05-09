 EALA MP Simon Mbugua faces robbery with violence charges - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EALA MP Simon Mbugua faces robbery with violence charges – The Standard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

EALA MP Simon Mbugua faces robbery with violence charges
The Standard
ALSO READ: Attorney general resigns after women abuse report. East Africa Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua alongside two others have been charged with robbery with violence. The suspects are accused of stealing Sh 100, 000 from
Muriuki attack: Simon Mbugua, 2 others face robbery chargeDaily Nation
EALA MP Simon Mbugua, two others charged with robbery with violenceThe Star, Kenya
EALA MP Mbugua, 2 co-accused deny stripping Muriuki of Sh100,000Capital FM Kenya
Nairobi News
all 19 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.