Eat your tithe and die quick – Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor — Nigeria Today

Eat your tithe and die quick – Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of the World of life Bible Church has warned Christians against the popular teaching of some persons on the payment of tithe. According to the pastor, people that don’t pay tithe will experience a quick death. Teaching in his church’s Word Of Life Eagles’ Devotional on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, the first […]

The post Eat your tithe and die quick – Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

