Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide
Pulse Nigeria
Aramide was one of the lucky awards winners from the event but Comedian Ebiye seemed to think otherwise, if his comment on Snapchat is anything to go by. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 22 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live …
Instagram Comedian Ebiye Dismisses Aramide's Headies Win, Accuses Her Of Sleeping Her Way To Victory
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!