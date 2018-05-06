 Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ebiye dragged over costly joke about Aramide – Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Aramide was one of the lucky awards winners from the event but Comedian Ebiye seemed to think otherwise, if his comment on Snapchat is anything to go by. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 22 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. play. 24/7 Live
Instagram Comedian Ebiye Dismisses Aramide's Headies Win, Accuses Her Of Sleeping Her Way To VictoryNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

 

