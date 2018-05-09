Ebola: FG Steps Up Surveillance At Airports, Land Borders — Nigeria Today

Ebola: FG Steps Up Surveillance At Airports, Land Borders

Following the death of 17 persons in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the outbreak of Ebola disease, the federal government has step up surveillance at the airport and land borders . This was disclosed by the minister of health, Isaac Adewole after the federal executive council meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi […]

