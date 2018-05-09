Ebonyi govt secures N8bn Agric loan for 2018 planting season — Nigeria Today

Ebonyi govt secures N8bn Agric loan for 2018 planting season

Government of Ebonyi

State yesterday says it has

secured N8 billion agric loan

to facilitate the 2018 planting

season. The state Commissioner

for Agriculture and Natural

Resources, Hon. Ikechukwu

Nwobo disclosed while briefing

Journalists in Abakaliki.

According to him, the loan

which carries low interest rate

will be given to interested

genuine farmers and youths

to facilitate the 2018 farming

season. He noted that

government secured the loan in

order to increase the volume of

other agricultural production in

the state as well as to encourage

local farmers to engage in

modern farming activities.

“The state government has

secured N8 billion agric loan to

be distributed to farmers this

2018 planting season to boost

yield.

“We have money in the Bank

of Industry, we have money

also in the Agric Development

Bank and this money is to be

given to interested genuine

farmers and idle youths willing

to invest in agriculture at low

interest rate. “You can make

more money engaging in

modern agricultural production

including poultry, snail, fishery

and piggery farming.

“The state government has

revolutionised agricultural

sector to make it not only

lucrative but attractive, “

Nwobo said. The Commissioner

reiterated commitment of the

administration to sustain the

roadmap for the development

of agricultural sector and to

ensure that the sector became a

leading revenue earner for the

state.

He said that government

was investing so much in the

development of rice, cassava

and livestock productions.

Nwobo said that government

had procured high yielding

cassava stems to be distributed

to cassava farmers to boost

cassava production in the state.

He added that government had

established cassava processing

plants in the three geopolitical

zones of the state with capacity

to produce millions of tons of

processed cassava products

every year.

“The cassava processing

plants will provide steady

market for processed cassava

products including starch and

garri while the farmer will have

value for his or her labour”.

Nwobo emphasized the

commitment of the Governor

