 Ebonyi State Government Reveals Why They Stopped Singer, Flavour From Performing In Abakaliki — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ebonyi State Government Reveals Why They Stopped Singer, Flavour From Performing In Abakaliki

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Ebonyi State government has reacted to the real reasons why a musical concert which popular singer, Flavour Nabaina was supposed to perform and thrill fans in the state was stopped. Ebonyi state government has stopped Nigerian highlife musician, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour from performing at a show in Abakaliki on Sunday. According […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Ebonyi State Government Reveals Why They Stopped Singer, Flavour From Performing In Abakaliki appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.