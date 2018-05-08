Economic status of Birnin Gwari killing victims responsible for FG’s inaction - Senator — Nigeria Today

Economic status of Birnin Gwari killing victims responsible for FG’s inaction – Senator

The economic and social status of victims of the latest Birnin Gwari killings have been blamed for the seeming inaction of the Federal Government in bringing the mayhem to a halt.

Kaduna state Senator Shehu Sani made the remark yesterday while condemning the incessant killings of poor Nigerians with particular reference to the latest Birnin Gwari attacks which has left nothing less than 50 people dead.

“The indifference of the ruling political establishment to end the ceaseless violence & killings in the country is based on the fact that the victims are the poor and the peasants in rural areas,” Senator Sani said.

Recall that Birnin Gwari had come under banditry attack lately, the recent being the killings of innocent villagers. Earlier before now the Nigerian army had also lost about eleven officers to the bandits.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

