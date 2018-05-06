 ECZ warns against breaching of electoral code in Chilanga - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ECZ warns against breaching of electoral code in Chilanga – Times of Zambia

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times of Zambia

Learn how to make money online. Click here

ECZ warns against breaching of electoral code in Chilanga
Times of Zambia
THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says political parties that fail to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct will face disqualification from participating in the forthcoming parliamentary and local government by elections. ECZ Public Relations
Electoral Commission of Zambia to disqualify violent partiesLusaka Times

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.