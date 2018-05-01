Edo Assembly passes confidence vote on Buhari — Nigeria Today

Edo Assembly passes confidence vote on Buhari

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State House of Assembly yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the people of the state will continue to support his transformation agenda for Nigeria.

The House also carpeted the senator representing Edo South senatorial district of the state, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, for his call for the impeachment of President Buhari, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP senator moved the motion without due consultation with his constituents, who have issued 73 hours ultimatum for him to apologise to the President and the people of the state or a recall process against him will commence.

The motion for the vote of confidence in President Buhari was moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Roland Asoro, while Messrs Tiger Edoro (Deputy Speaker), Chris Okaeben, Crosby Eribo, Henry Okhuarobo, Nosa Okunbor, Damian Lawani, Elizabeth Ativie, Osaigbovo Iyoha and others called on Urhoghide to tender unreserved apology to his constituents or they will commence a recall process as being requested by people from Edo South.

The lawmakers recalled that senator Urhoghide´s party, PDP, led Nigeria to this present security quagmire. They recalled that during the abysmal rule of the PDP, specifically in September 2014, a private jet stacked with millions of dollars was used to launder money by the then Federal Government, all in the name of purchasing military hardware.

The post Edo Assembly passes confidence vote on Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

