 Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Gabriel Enogholase

Learn how to make money online. Click here

LEADERSHIP of the Edo South Senatorial District of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has given a 14-day ultimatum to the All Progressives Congress (APC) youths who ambushed  Senator Matthew Urhoghide at Benin Airport last weekend, harassed and assaulted him to go round the streets of Benin and beg for forgiveness.

Senate Urhoghide

Meanwhile, the senatorial zone  has passed a vote of implicit confidence on Senator Matthew Urhoghide for his effective representation of the zone in the National Assembly. A communiqué signed by the PDP Senatorial chairman, Deacon Mike Ehima at the end of a meeting of the leaders and executive members of the party in Benin yesterday condemned in the strongest terms the ambush laid at the Benin Airport by some APC agents to assault Senator Urhoghide.

According to the communique, “The actions of the hooligans are sacrilegious to the Benin nation as ,’Okhaivbo’ and a celebrated ‘Odion’ is not allowed to be humiliated in our land, not to talk of removing cap from his head.

“We also regret that while the evil doers in Edo South prompted our youths to humilate our own Senator, his counterpart heading same Committee in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, as well as Hon  Baballe from Kano State were celebrated by their people.  “We hold that an assault on him is an assault on the entire people of Edo South Senatorial district he represents.

Finally, we pass a vote of implicit confidence on Senator Matthew Urhoghide in his representation of the Senatorial district since his election to  Upper Legislative chambers. In particular, we endorsed his latest contributions on the floor of the Senate in furtherance of achieving the goals of the Committee he heads (Public Accounts Committee)

The post Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.