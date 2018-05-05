Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide — Nigeria Today

Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide

By Gabriel Enogholase

LEADERSHIP of the Edo South Senatorial District of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has given a 14-day ultimatum to the All Progressives Congress (APC) youths who ambushed Senator Matthew Urhoghide at Benin Airport last weekend, harassed and assaulted him to go round the streets of Benin and beg for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the senatorial zone has passed a vote of implicit confidence on Senator Matthew Urhoghide for his effective representation of the zone in the National Assembly. A communiqué signed by the PDP Senatorial chairman, Deacon Mike Ehima at the end of a meeting of the leaders and executive members of the party in Benin yesterday condemned in the strongest terms the ambush laid at the Benin Airport by some APC agents to assault Senator Urhoghide.

According to the communique, “The actions of the hooligans are sacrilegious to the Benin nation as ,’Okhaivbo’ and a celebrated ‘Odion’ is not allowed to be humiliated in our land, not to talk of removing cap from his head.

“We also regret that while the evil doers in Edo South prompted our youths to humilate our own Senator, his counterpart heading same Committee in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, as well as Hon Baballe from Kano State were celebrated by their people. “We hold that an assault on him is an assault on the entire people of Edo South Senatorial district he represents.

Finally, we pass a vote of implicit confidence on Senator Matthew Urhoghide in his representation of the Senatorial district since his election to Upper Legislative chambers. In particular, we endorsed his latest contributions on the floor of the Senate in furtherance of achieving the goals of the Committee he heads (Public Accounts Committee)

The post Edo PDP gives APC youths 14-day ultimatum to apologize to Senator Urhoghide appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

