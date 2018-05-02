 EFCC arrests fake Magu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EFCC arrests fake Magu

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested one Felix Idowu for allegedly impersonating its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu. In a statement on Wednesday, Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was a real estate agent and graduate of Political Science. Uwujaren said Idowu was found with documents […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post EFCC arrests fake Magu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.