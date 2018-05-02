EFCC Nabs ‘Fake’ Magu In Abuja — Nigeria Today

EFCC Nabs ‘Fake’ Magu In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has arrested one Felix Idowu for allegedly impersonating its Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement on Wednesday, Spokesman of the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect was a real estate agent and a graduate of Political Science.

Uwujaren said Idowu was found with documents which had the forged signature of the EFCC boss and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

“Prior to his arrest, the EFCC received intelligence report that the suspect, while posing as an operative of the EFCC, requested for money in order ‘to kill’ a petition purportedly written against the complainant. “The EFCC swung into action by asking the complainant to play along. In the process, Idowu was asked to liaise with the complainant’s personal assistant, who was an EFCC undercover agent. “While interacting with the undercover agent, the suspect was lured to a popular supermarket in Wuse 2, Abuja, where he was arrested on Monday, April 30. “Upon search of his Lexus EX 350 car, a lot of documents were recovered including letter of investigation activities on a fake EFCC letter-head paper with ‘Ref No: CTGI/6/vol.1’. “Also found was a letter of petition written to EFCC with ‘EFCC stamp received’ bearing Magu’s forged signature,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that impersonation of Magu and other officials of the EFCC by fraudsters has been a source of worry to the commission.

The commission has also issued several alerts in recent times to warn members of the public against fraudsters using Magu’s name for extortion.

The post EFCC Nabs ‘Fake’ Magu In Abuja appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

