EGCDF chair presents score card at first anniversary — Nigeria Today

EGCDF chair presents score card at first anniversary

By Gab Ejuwa

Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, Mr Jude Ukori, has said that they celebrated one year in office to measure and evaluate their performances, challenges and prospects in the affected communities in Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Ukori on the occasion of EGCDF’s first anniversary, said his administration had been able to initiate and execute several infrastructural projects and attracted economic empowerment opportunities, promoted peace and attracted third party collaboration from renowned international agencies.

He said: “Six months after inauguration, we were able to complete and commission seven laudable infrastructural projects, nine are currently ready for commissioning, 10 are on-going, while three have been awarded and about to be mobilized.”

The post EGCDF chair presents score card at first anniversary appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

