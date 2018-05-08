 Egyptian singer wins appeal over Nile joke sentence - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Egyptian singer wins appeal over Nile joke sentence – Daily Mail

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Egyptian singer wins appeal over Nile joke sentence
Daily Mail
Egyptian pop star Sherine has won an appeal against a six-month prison sentence for suggesting drinking from the Nile River leads to illness, judicial sources said Tuesday. Sherine Abdel Wahab, known simply as Sherine, was convicted in February after …
Egyptian court acquits Sherine of Nile mockerygulfnews.com
Court to issue verdict in Sherine Abdel Wahab caseEgypttoday

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.