Egyptian singer wins appeal over Nile joke sentence - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Egyptian pop star Sherine has won an appeal against a six-month prison sentence for suggesting drinking from the Nile River leads to illness, judicial sources said Tuesday. Sherine Abdel Wahab, known simply as Sherine, was convicted in February after …
