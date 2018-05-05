EKEDC restores power supply to Ikoyi, environs — Nigeria Today

EKEDC restores power supply to Ikoyi, environs

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has restored power supply to customers affected by the burnt 66MVA transformer at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Injection Sub-station at Alagbon, Ikoyi in Lagos.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Idemudia said that electricity supply was restored to the area at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The 66MVA transformer at the Alagbon injection substation in Lagos was engulfed by fire on May 3.

Those affected by the burnt transformer included customers in Beckley, Keffi streets around Obalende, as well as parts of Ikoyi and central Lagos.

Idemudia said that the company had fulfilled its promise by restoring power supply to the customers on Friday.

The general manager said that this showed that EKEDC’s disaster recovery was second to none.

He, however, thanked the affected customers for their understanding and patience during the period. (NAN)

