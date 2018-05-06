EKEDC restores supply to areas affected by Alagbon fire outbreak — Nigeria Today

EKEDC restores supply to areas affected by Alagbon fire outbreak

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that it has restored supply to all areas affected by the incident at Alagbon Transmission injection station where a 66MVA caught fire.

A statement by the company over the weekend said the restoration of supply was achieved through the combined efforts of engineers from the company and their counterparts from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) who were able to quickly effect a perfect back feeding arrangement while the repairs of the damaged transformer was on.

EKEDC’s spokesperson, Godwin Idemudia said the restoration of supply was a testimony to the quick recovery rate of the company during crisis period. The statement then expressed gratitude to all affected customers and the general public for their cooperation, understanding and sympathy while the power interruption lasted.

Olusola Bello

