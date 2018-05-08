Ekiti 2018: Agboola emerges AD candidate — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Agboola emerges AD candidate
Agboola Ben, has emerged the standard bearer of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the July 14,2018 Governorship Election in Ekiti State. He has promised to reenact good performances of the party as witnissed in 1999. Agboola who hinted this shortly after he emerged as the party’s candidate in Ado-Ekiti also promised to diversify the state’s […]
