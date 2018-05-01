Ekiti 2018: APC Elders Forum wants delegates to choose a matured aspirant — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: APC Elders Forum wants delegates to choose a matured aspirant

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum has advised party delegates to the weekend primary to be rational in their choice of the party’s candidate this weekend.

Rising from their monthly meeting held at the residence of its Chairman, Chief George Akoesile, in Igbara-Odo, the forum in a communiqué signed by Akosile and the Secretary, Chief Abiodun

Ajayi, urged delegates to be “rational and be guided by maturity experience, good character” in the choice of the candidate.

The forum also urged APC governorship aspirants not to use hate words and speeches on one another adding that they should work as a team to win the election.

The elders also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible, transparent, free and peaceful election.

They urged the Federal Government to fill all vacant political positions in the federal boards, agencies and parastatals in respect of Ekiti with party members.

The elders further advocated that Ekiti State should be included in the School Feeding Programme being run by the APC-led FederalGovernment.

