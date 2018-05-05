Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni as well as other automatic delegates cum aspirants have voted in today’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state. Going by the number reeled out by the Chairman of the Ekiti APC Governorship primary Committee […]
Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!