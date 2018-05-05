 Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni as well as other automatic delegates cum aspirants have voted in today’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state. Going by the number reeled out by the Chairman of the Ekiti APC Governorship primary Committee […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti 2018: Details of APC governorship primaries emerge

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.