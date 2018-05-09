 Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayo Fayose, Ekiti State Governor has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the peaceful conduct and successful conclusion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state on Tuesday night. DAILY POST reports that Prof. Kolapo Olusola, deputy governor of Ekiti State emerged as the PDP governorship candidate. Olusola polled 1,191 votes […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti 2018: How Fayose mocked APC after PDP primaries

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.