Ekiti 2018: Kidnapped PDP chief set free — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Kidnapped PDP chief set free

Party silent on whether ransom was paid

After spending about four day in kidnappers’ den, the Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Financial Secretary, Mr. Kayode Oni, has regained his freedom.

Oni was abducted on Saturday at a location between Efon and Erio on his way to Aramoko, the headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government.

The PDP chieftain was returning from Efon where he had supervised the conduct of the party’s local government congress.

The local government congress was part of the process leading to the party’s governorship primary slated for May 8.

Oni’s captors contacted family members and demanded a ransom of N30 million.

Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo confirmed the release of Oni to reporters on Wednesday.

Adebayo disclosed that Oni was set free by his abductors Tuesday night.

He was however silent on whether any ransom was paid by the party or the victim’s family before he was let off the hook.

Adebayo said the party is happy that Oni returned home unhurt and reunited with his family.

