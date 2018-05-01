Ekiti 2019: Can Tinubu, leaders, save APC? — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2019: Can Tinubu, leaders, save APC?

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Nearly four years after Dr. Kayode Fayemi was defeated in the 2014 governorship election he is back on the turf and has become the aspirant to beat in the APC governorship primaries due this weekend.

He entered into the last election with a divided house after a significant proportion of party members battled him for the party ticket ahead of that year’s election. Ahead of the July 14 polls, party leaders conscious of the effect of the division are now working out strategies to avoid a repeat of the internal discord that weakened the party ahead of that election.

One of the major causes of the division was the rebellion by Opeyemi Bamidele who revolted after internal differences with Fayemi which were exacerbated after his father, (Opeyemi’s father) was removed as a ward chairman of the former Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN under Fayemi’s reign as governor.

Four years on, all those differences seem to have been patched up, and the gladiators seem to be walking in peace this time.

The loss in Ekiti was remarkably, the first major electoral outing for the then just registered All Progressives Congress, APC.

Four years ago, many of the national party leaders apparently dissatisfied the way the major gladiators related with themselves kept refused to openly interfere.

However, the party leaders may have decided to take a different approach, and it was no surprise that party leaders led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Aremo Segun Osoba among others last weekend assembled the major aspirants and stakeholders in the state where an agreement was forged on how to preserve unity after the primary. About 27 aspirants including Fayemi, Opeyemi Bamidele, Segun Oni among others were present at the meeting which took place at the State House, Lagos.

