Ekiti APC governorship primary turns violent — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC governorship primary turns violent

All Progressives Congress, APC, primary in Ekiti state to

elect governorship candidate for the 2018 governorship election has been

stopped after a violent protest by some members of the party.

According to reports, those who were aggrieved said the process was

compromised by some agents of government, who were showing some

delegates the way they should vote.

They also accused the security agencies of being compromised in the whole

process favour a particular aspirant.

The chairman of the committee and Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko

Al-Makara, said the process which started around 2.30p.m after it

was stopped by the rain at around 12.00 noon, and by then some

delegates have voted which includes special delegates, state executives,

lawmakers and some local government councils.

Meanwhile, security agencies have condoned the venue of the primary

and some arrests were made.

Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, had earlier thank the aspirants for their understanding

and correction on how the process would be held for the all important race to

elect one persons among the 33 aspirants for the governorship race.

According to the information available at the stadium in the morning, the

delegates’ figures were 2,618, and later we were told that the delegates were

late. As at the time of commencement of the process, 2,409 delegates have

been accredited.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

