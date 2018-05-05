Ekiti APC guber primaries postponed — Nigeria Today

The Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement is due to violence.

The voting process turned rowdy as supporters of some aspirants attempted to disrupt the process.

Voting was already in progress when the supporters who were not happy with the trend of voting surged forward and attempted to stop delegates from further casting their ballots.

Delegates from six out of sixteen local governments had voted before the process was halted by the protesters.

The process had been peaceful before the protest broke out.

The aggrieved delegates surged forward and overturned the tables where ballot boxes were placed but security men on duty rescued the ballot boxes.

They alleged that the process was skewed in favour of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The protesters were chanting anti-Fayemi songs.

The security men on ground had formed a ring around the voting centre and the state box where the aspirants were sitting.

The chairman of the electoral committee and Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, headed for the state box to allow tempers cool down.