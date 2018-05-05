Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, says he has no anointed candidate for the party’s ticket in the ongoing primary election in Ekiti state. Tinubu spoke with journalists in Ikeja on Saturday as the APC held its ward congress in Lagos. His words, “I believe those in charge of the primary in […]

Ekiti APC primaries: I have no anointed candidate – Tinubu

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

