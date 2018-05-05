 Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

As  aspirants slugged it out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party’s primary election in Ekiti on Saturday, APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu said in Lagos that he had no anointed candidate. Tinubu spoke with newsmen in Ikeja as the APC held its ward congresses in Lagos. The winner of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.