Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu

As aspirants slugged it out for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the party’s primary election in Ekiti on Saturday, APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu said in Lagos that he had no anointed candidate. Tinubu spoke with newsmen in Ikeja as the APC held its ward congresses in Lagos. The winner of […]

The post Ekiti APC Primary: ‘I have no anointed candidate’ – Tinubu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

