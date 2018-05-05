Ekiti Governorship Primaries: Police tadk aspirants on peace — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Governorship Primaries: Police tadk aspirants on peace

Outgoing Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, has warned political parties and aspirants not to engage in acts capable of causing violence while conducting their gubernatorial primaries. Chafe gave the advice at a valedictory news conference on Friday in Ado-Ekiti. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its gubernatorial primary on Saturday May 5 for the July 14 governorship poll.

