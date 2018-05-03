Ekiti Guber: Al-Makura to oversee APC primary election — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Guber: Al-Makura to oversee APC primary election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday appointed the Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as chairman of the Party’s five-member primary election committee for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election. The APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso on behalf of the Party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun also inaugurated a three-member primary appeal […]
