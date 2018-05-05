 Ekiti Guber: APC primary turns violent — Nigeria Today
Ekiti Guber: APC primary turns violent

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The voting exercise in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti was disrupted on Saturday by some protesters at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, venue of the exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters had alleged that attempts were being made by some party officials to compromise the process. The protest, which turned violent, led to party officials, aspirants and their followers as well as journalists to run for safety as gunshots were heard in and around the stadium.

