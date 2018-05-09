Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the July 14 election Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has expressed readiness to take up the challenge in ensuring his victory. Olusola, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said this when he received the party’s Certificate of return at the PDP National Secretariat in […]
