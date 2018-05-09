Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the July 14 election Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has expressed readiness to take up the challenge in ensuring his victory. Olusola, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said this when he received the party’s Certificate of return at the PDP National Secretariat in […]

Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

