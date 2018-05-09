 Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the July 14 election Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has expressed readiness to take up the challenge in ensuring his victory. Olusola, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said this when he received the party’s Certificate of return at the PDP National Secretariat in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ekiti guber: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.