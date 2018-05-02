Ekiti guber poll: Al-Makura chairs APC’s primary election committee — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber poll: Al-Makura chairs APC’s primary election committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday appointed the Governor of Nasarawa State, H.E. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to chair the Party’s five-member primary election committee to elect the Party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

