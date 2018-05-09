Ekiti Guber: Secondus reacts to PDP governorship primaries — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Guber: Secondus reacts to PDP governorship primaries
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus says the successful conduct of hitch free and transparent gubernatorial primaries in Ekiti state on Tuesday was the consequence of the party’s rebranding and repositioning project. Secondus said that the real winner from the exercise was democracy and not any individual as the PDP […]
