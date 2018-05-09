 Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that he hopes that the All Progressive Congress (APC) learn from the the Peoples Democratic Party PDP how to conduct an election.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Fayose made this known on his Twitter handle oN Tuesday.

He said: Good morning Nigerians.I thank you for your show of love for us in Ekiti & the @OfficialPDPNig. What you saw yesterday was a demonstration of how the people should choose their leaders.I hope the @APCNigeria will also learn from this and be democratic for once. One love.

The post Ekiti: I hope @APCNigeria learn from PDP – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.