Ekiti: Journalist petitions DSS, Police over alleged threat to life — Nigeria Today

Ekiti: Journalist petitions DSS, Police over alleged threat to life

ADO-EKITI — THE Correspondent of The Nation Newspapers in Ekiti State, Mr. Odunayo Ogunmola, has accused the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Governor Ayodele Fayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka of posting injurious photograph about him on face book and social media platforms with the intention to expose him to attacks and endanger his life.

Efforts, however, to get Mr Olayinka’s reaction proved abortive as he failed to pick calls made to his telephone line.

In a petition fowaded by Odunayo to the Department of State Services, DSS, and the police over alleged threat to his life by the governor’s aide.

The reporter, in the petition dated 2nd May, 2018 and addressed to the Director of DSS in Ekiti, Mrs Promise Ihenacho and the police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, requested that the matter should be thoroughly investigated.

He accused Olayinka of threatening him over a report he published in The Nation Edition of May 2, where he reported that the 2018 of Workers’ Day was marred with low turnout of workers, which he said provoked the governor’s aide.

The petition reads: “After covering the event, I filed in my report which appeared online and newspaper edition with a caption “Ekiti Workers Shun May Day Rally with the following rider: “Labour Leader: Workers Are Hungry And “Fayose Promotes 40,000 workers.”

“Since the report came out, I have been a subject of attacks by Olayinka on his facebook page and Whatsapp platform alleging that I am an enemy of the Ekiti State government , in which he holds the position of Special Assistant.

“Earlier today at about 11.25hr, I received phone calls from anonymous persons threatening my life on the May Day story with the following numbers: 07037352506 and 08032110982.”

The post Ekiti: Journalist petitions DSS, Police over alleged threat to life appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

