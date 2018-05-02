Ekiti May Day boycott: Fayose’s aide threatens The Nation reporter’s life — Nigeria Today

Ekiti May Day boycott: Fayose’s aide threatens The Nation reporter’s life

Apparently rattled by the report of the poor attendance of workers at the May Day rally held in Ekiti State on Tuesday, an aide to Governor Ayo Fayose, Lere Olayinka, has been threatening the life of THE NATION reporter in the state, Odunayo Ogunmola.

Olayinka, in posts on his Facebook wall and WhatsApp portal branded the report “an enemy of Ekiti State government” and accused him of being “politically biased.”

The governor’s aide was reacting to the story of the massive boycott of the May Day rally held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium on Tuesday by majority of workers.

The story’s online version was headlined: “Ekiti Workers Shun May Day Rally.” The story has the following riders: “Labour Leader: Workers Are Hungry” and Fayose Promotes 40,000 Workers.”

Ogunmola reported in the story that: “Out of the two covered terraces in the stadium, only one was filled by union leaders and officials mobilized to participate in the march past while the other one was sparsely filled.

He also added in the report that all the uncovered terraces, otherwise known as popular side, were empty throughout the ceremony.

The Chairman of the state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ade Adesanmi, said in his address that “the workers are hungry” urging Fayose to pay the arrears owed them.

Olayinka in his posts reproduced a picture taken by Ogunmola with the state Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Sola Adigun, in which he (Olayinka) pointed a red arrow at The NATION reporter.

The action, Ogunmola said, was aimed at exposing his life to danger and possible elimination, considering the tense political situation of the state.

Olayinka, also in the Facebook posts released Ogunmola’s number to the public in which he urged members of the public to occupy the reporter’s telephone line.

Earlier in the day at about 11.25 hours, Ogunmola received phone calls from anonymous persons threatening his life on the May Day story with the following numbers: 07037352506, 08032110982.

Fayose’s media aide had in January called Ogunmola through his phone and issued threats on the story about the state debt profile as released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), Abuja.

Olayinka was fond of threatening reporters both in the print and electronic media on stories the state government find offensive.

Ogunmola later on Wednesday petitioned to the State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command.

The reporter also petitioned the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Attached to the petition are print-outs of the Facebook and WhatsApp posts of Olayinka against the reporter.

