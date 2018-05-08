Ekiti primary fiasco: APC may disqualify Fayemi, Ojodu, others — Nigeria Today

Ekiti primary fiasco: APC may disqualify Fayemi, Ojodu, others

Indications emerged yesterday, that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, may disqualify minister

of mines, Kayode Fayemi, Femi Ojodu and others whose agent or representative were involved in the

disruption of the primary election held in Ekiti last Saturday.

APC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdulahi, gave the hint after the party leaders received full

report of what transpired, the names of those who disrupted the process with their pictures from the

Election committee led by Governor Tanko Al-makura.

There were accusations and counter-accusation between Minister of Mine and Steel, Kayode Fayemi,

Babafemi Ojodu and Bimbo Daramola over the crisis.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday at the party's national secretariat after Governor Tanko Al-Makura

led Ekiti primary election led committee briefed the National Working Committee, APC National

Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said the committee also made specific recommendations for

the NWC.

According to the APC spokesman, "What I can assure you is that the individuals that took part in

disrupting of the exercise in Ekiti have been fully identified and we know the people they represented at

the event.

"If we find them to be culpable accordingly, their principals which they represented will be disqualified

from the exercise and the individuals that participated in disrupting the exercise will be fully prosecuted.

That is what I can tell you at the moment."

Abdullahi also said that NWC was meant to meet on Monday night to consider the report submitted by

the Governor Al-Makura committee while other decision about the report will be made known.

When asked whether the Governor Al-Makura's committee will be changed as demanded by one of the

aspirant, the APC spomesman said; "It is unlikely to happen. Don't forget that we have only one week to

submit a candidate's name to INEC. So, we don't have sufficient time to begin to set up a new

committee. In essence, there is nothing available to us to suggest that the current committee is

incapable of carrying out the assignment. So there will be no reason to change it."

Meanwhile, about 27 APC governorship aspirants have called for the sack of the Al-makura Electoral

Committee over allegations that they have been compromised.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

